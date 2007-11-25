Ween: Weird as Ever with 'La Cucaracha'

Ween, the really weird music duo, has had people laughing and scratching their heads since the mid-1980s.

Dean and Gene Ween started out in a basement with a four-track recorder. They became college radio darlings, and their latest album debuted at No. 69 on the Billboard charts.

The band is opposed to digital recording techniques. Smooth-jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is featured on one of the songs, but they can make mariachi, reggae, and rockabilly sound like they grew up together.

Ween's latest, La Cucaracha, is a collection of really, really weird songs about love, dinner parties and horse racing.

