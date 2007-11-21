Nellie McKay, Live on 'Fresh Air'
Obligatory Villagers, the new jazz- and cabaret-inflected album from singer-songwriter Nellie McKay, features sassy tracks that touch on topics as diverse as feminism and zombies.
McKay, a sometime actress and stand-up comedian, made a splash in 2004 with a debut CD called Get Away From Me — a play on the title of Norah Jones' album Come Away With Me.
Last year, she co-starred in a revival of Kurt Weill's The Threepenny Opera alongside Alan Cumming and Cyndi Lauper.
McKay joins Terry Gross for a Fresh Air concert and conversation.
This interview first aired on Nov. 21, 2007.
