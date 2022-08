James Joyce's Finnegans Wake poses a challenge even to the most ambitious readers. While the printed word may confound, the story takes on new meanings when heard out loud.

Poet Paul Muldoon and Jacki Lyden discover Finnegans' musicality as they listen to an archival recording of James Joyce reading from his final novel.

The recording is included in the new book, Poetry Speaks Expanded.

