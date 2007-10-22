Dave Grohl, Exhibiting 'Patience and Grace'
Once the drummer for the grunge band Nirvana, Dave Grohl formed Foo Fighters after the death of Nirvana's Kurt Cobain in 1994.
Foo Fighters' sixth album, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, includes a song Grohl wrote for two miners who, trapped in an Australia mine collapse, asked rescuers to send down an iPod loaded with Foo Fighters songs. Grohl sent them a note, then met with one of the miners after they were rescued.
Grohl is a percussionist, guitarist and songwriter — and an actor, having appeared both on Tenacious D's debut album and in the 2006 movie Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.