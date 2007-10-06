Milman Smoulders on 'Make Someone Happy'

Sophie Milman has a classic jazz voice that evokes smoky lounges, softly clinking glasses and the cool of the night.

Canada is her home now, but she was born in a village of Russia's Ural Mountains and raised in Israel before moving to Toronto as a teenager.

Only a few years later, she has just released her second CD.

Make Someone Happy contains her interpretations of many jazz standards, but also includes some surprising choices.

Milman speaks with Scott Simon.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.