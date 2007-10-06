Healing Old Hostilities: John Fogerty's 'Revival'

You've heard this one before.

Rock 'n' roll kid signs contract with record producer. Record producer bilks kid out of royalties. Kid sues record label. Record label wins.

But how's this for a new ending: Thirty-five years later, the kid, now a rock 'n' roll icon, returns to the label that almost ruined him.

That's the story of John Fogerty. He was the unmistakable voice and songwriting talent behind Creedence Clearwater Revival. And now he has a new album called Revival, out on the Fantasy label.

Fogerty recently visited NPR's studios in New York to speak about the new album and his storied career in music.

