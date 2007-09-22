Lee Rocker's Big Bass Sound

Lee Rocker speaks softly and carries a big instrument.

Rocker was — and still is — the energetic double-bass player for The Stray Cats, the rockabilly band that soared to fame in the 1980s with its hit "Stray Cat Strut."

The Stray Cats' members still perform together occasionally: They're just off a U.S. tour this summer. But these days, Rocker spends most of his time with his own rock 'n' roll band. He's just released a new CD, Black Cat Bone, and is currently on tour.

Rocker came to NPR's studios recently to discuss his new album, his musical family and his career in music. He even uncased his upright for a demonstration of his slap-bass technique.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.