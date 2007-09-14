Elvis Costello: 30 Years On, His Aim's Still True

British rocker Elvis Costello made his debut with the album My Aim is True 30 years ago.

He got his start with the band The Attractions before going solo; he's since performed, recorded or collaborated with artists as diverse as The Brodsky Quartet, jazz guitarist Bill Frisell, and Burt Bacharach.

An anniversary edition of My Aim is True was released this week.

This interview was first broadcast on Feb. 28, 1989.

