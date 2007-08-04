Erik Friedlander, Playing the Cello with Pluck

The masters of cello have learned how to wrench mournful, longing sounds from their instruments, with the tug and stab of a bow across the four fat strings. But Erik Friedlander has a different approach: he strums and plucks the strings more than he bows them.

On Block Ice & Propane, he offers pieces that he says were inspired by the family road trips he took as a child with his father (the illustrious photographer Lee Friedlander) at the wheel.

Friedlander recently joined Jacki Lyden in NPR's Studio 4A, cello in hand.

