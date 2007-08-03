New Album, New Angle for Uncategorizable Kenna

Kenna is a musician whose sound — a combination of British new wave and hip-hop — had the industry abuzz a few years ago.

Author Malcolm Gladwell used Kenna as a case study in his recent book, Blink, explaining why the uncategorizable music didn't sell as well as expected, even though critics and audiences loved it.

Now, Kenna has a new album — Make Sure They See My Face — and a new strategy.

