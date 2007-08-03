© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Album, New Angle for Uncategorizable Kenna

By Neda Ulaby
Published August 3, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Kenna is a musician whose sound — a combination of British new wave and hip-hop — had the industry abuzz a few years ago.

Author Malcolm Gladwell used Kenna as a case study in his recent book, Blink, explaining why the uncategorizable music didn't sell as well as expected, even though critics and audiences loved it.

Now, Kenna has a new album — Make Sure They See My Face — and a new strategy.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Neda Ulaby
Neda Ulaby reports on arts, entertainment, and cultural trends for NPR's Arts Desk.
See stories by Neda Ulaby