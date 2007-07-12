Birth of a Phenomenon: 'Two Sevens Clash'

Culture was one of the seminal reggae harmony groups and the 1977 single, "Two Sevens Clash," was huge in Jamaica. The title refers to apocalyptic prophecies by Marcus Garvey. The song was so influential that on 7/7/77, the city of Kingston shut down. The full album was just reissued — on 7/7/07. The record inspired the likes of the Sex Pistols and prompted Richard Branson to fly to Jamaica to sign the band to Virgin.

