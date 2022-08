"Music for Compline," a recording by the vocal ensemble Stile Antico, features music written in 16th-century England for a religious service called Compline.

Reviewer Tom Manoff says this calming music written by composers such as Thomas Tallis and Willam Byrd is beautifully recorded by one of the finest choral ensembles of our day.

