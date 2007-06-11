Imani Winds Hits Its Mark on 'Josephine Baker'

If it's possible for a classically trained wind quintet to rock the house, Imani Winds blows the roof off. The five musicians came together 10 years ago with a common goal: To help change the face of classical music and show young people of color there's a place for them in all of the arts.

The members' collective experience is top notch, ranging from Juilliard and major orchestras to backing pop stars. They are relentless in their efforts to educate young people, particularly those in the inner city. Imani Winds also make some amazing music, as heard on Josephine Baker: A Life Of Le Jazz Hot!, a new CD of original music inspired by Baker's life.

