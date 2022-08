The Black Keys are a down-and-dirty duo from Akron, Ohio. Guitarist/singer Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney were college dropouts who went from mowing lawns to cult stardom after recording their first album in Carney's basement in 2002. The band is an ultra-retro throwback to the days when Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix channeled American blues artists.

