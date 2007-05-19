Unhitched: Antsy McClain's Trailer Park Troupe

When musician Antsy McClain takes the stage, he wears his heritage (and his pompadour) with pride.

He leads a band called "The Trailer Park Troubadours," and his songs poke light fun at the collection of weirdos, party animals and young loves he knew growing up in a series of trailer parks in Kentucky.

With song titles like "Living in Aluminum" and "I Was Just Flipped Off by a Silver-Haired Old Lady with a 'Honk If You Love Jesus' Sticker on the Bumper of Her Car," McClain has carved out a unique niche for himself, with legions of fans called Flamingoheads singing along with every song.

Antsy McClain's latest CD is called Trailercana, and it features guest appearances from Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac, Bobby Cochran of Steppenwolf, Tommy Smothers, and Bonnie Bramlett.

He joined Debbie Elliott to talk about the intoxicating scent of Lemon Pledge, how trailers are like the covered wagons of the Old West, and how he faced an audience member who seemed offended by one of his songs.

