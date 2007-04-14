Macy Gray: 'Big' Sound, Bigger Voice

In 2001, Macy Gray burst onto the music scene with a unique sound and an eccentric look that caught the public's attention. Her hit song "I Try" won a Grammy Award for "Best Female Pop Vocal Performance" that year.

Since then, Macy Gray has been busy. She's put out three albums. She's acted in a number of films, notably Training Day with Denzel Washington and Shadowboxer with Cuba Gooding and Helen Mirren. She's also established a music school, The M. Gray Music Academy, in Hollywood, and is about to launch a line of clothes called Humps, designed for full-figured women.

Gray just released Big with the help of numerous producers and collaborators, including Will.I.Am of The Black Eyed Peas, Justin Timberlake and Natalie Cole. The album's songs cover topics ranging from life as a single mother — Gray has three children — to society's preoccupation with wealth. The common denominator is Macy Gray's big sound and bigger voice.

