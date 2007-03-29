Coming Around to See the Point of The Knife
A Swedish duo who employ synthesizers and a dark, even macabre point of view may not be to every listeners' taste.
But The Knife, whose CD Silent Shout was a favorite among music bloggers and Web sites like Pitchfork, may be an exception. Among the darkness, there is levity — and even silliness.
Corrected: October 30, 2007 at 6:53 PM EDT
The archived audio mistakenly identifies the song and CD. The correct title for both is "Silent Shout."