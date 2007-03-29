© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coming Around to See the Point of The Knife

By Robert Christgau
Published March 29, 2007 at 5:29 PM EDT

A Swedish duo who employ synthesizers and a dark, even macabre point of view may not be to every listeners' taste.

But The Knife, whose CD Silent Shout was a favorite among music bloggers and Web sites like Pitchfork, may be an exception. Among the darkness, there is levity — and even silliness.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: October 30, 2007 at 6:53 PM EDT
The archived audio mistakenly identifies the song and CD. The correct title for both is "Silent Shout."
Robert Christgau
Robert Christgau contributes regular music reviews to All Things Considered.
See stories by Robert Christgau