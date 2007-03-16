Country Music's Charlie Louvin Rises Again

Country music singer Charlie Louvin and his brother Ira Louvin were regulars at the Grand Ole Opry in the 1950s. Ira was later killed in a car accident.

In 2001 the Louvin brothers were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Charlie Louvin has just released a self-titled album. It's his first studio work in over a decade, featuring Elvis Costello, George Jones, Will Oldham, Jeff Tweedy and more. Louvin will appear at the 2007 Bonnaroo Music Festival in Tennessee.

Rebroadcast from November 27, 1996.

