LCD Soundsystem Evolves with 'Sound of Silver'

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published March 15, 2007 at 11:00 AM EDT

LCD Soundsystem is a band that exists primarily in the recording studio, with singer-writer-producer James Murphy playing most of the instruments.

When LCD Soundsystem performs live, he usually assembles a four-piece band that can reproduce the kind of dance-punk-electronica mixture that won the band's previous album a Grammy nomination in 2005.

LCD Soundsystem's new album, called Sound of Silver, broadens the project's sound to make Murphy's rhythms even more accessible.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
