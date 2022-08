Years ago, Joe Sample's group the Crusaders joined singer Randy Crawford to record the hit single "Street Life." Now, they're back together again — and they say that they've aged like fine wine. Their new CD is Feeling Good. The duet album — Crawford sings and Sample plays his own compositions — is a mix of soul, jazz, gospel and pop.

Michele Norris talks with Crawford and Sample.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.