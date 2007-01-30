The Shins' Newfound Fame

The Shins formed in 1996 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and were a well-regarded indie band making jangling pop music. After great reviews for their 2003 album, Chutes Too Narrow, and the prominent placement of their song "New Slang" on the soundtrack to the 2004 Zack Braff movie Garden State, the Shins suddenly became a major rock act. Now, three years later, they've finally released a new album, called Wincing the Night Away.

