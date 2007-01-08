Revisiting the Music of the Pogues

Not many countries saw their traditional music gain popularity and vitality in the late 20th century, but Ireland did. Starting in the late 1960s with the Chieftains, and continuing with more rock-oriented groups like Planxty and Horslips, Irish music had a renaissance.

Then came punk rock, and with it the Pogues, whose first five albums have just been reissued by Rhino.

The releases are Red Roses for Me, Rum, Sodomy & the Lash, If I Should Fall from Grace with God, Peace & Love and Hell's Ditch.

