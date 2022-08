Lead singer and songwriter, Ray Davies started The Kinks in 1964 with his brother, Dave. His latest album is the solo effort, Other People's Lives. Said to be the pioneers of the rowdy garage band genre of rock music, The Kinks had many hits including "You Really Got Me," "Lola," "All Day and All of the Night" and "Tired of Waiting for You." This interview originally aired on Apr. 3, 2006.

