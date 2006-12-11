Return of the Original 'Soul Man'

Sam Moore, formerly of the duo Sam and Dave, is the voice most associated with the hits "Hold On! I'm Comin" and "Soul Man." His persona was the inspiration for The Blues Brothers characters immortalized by Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi on Saturday Night Live.

Moore released a new solo album, Sam Moore: Overnight Sensational, earlier this year. He teamed with producer Randy Jackson, of American Idol fame, and the album features guests such as Bruce Springsteen and Sting.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.