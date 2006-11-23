Giving Thanks with Gospel Music's Take 6

The gospel group Quincy Jones calls "the baddest vocal cats on the planet" makes a joyful noise in celebration of Thanksgiving.

Take 6, which has won eight Grammy Awards, formed in the 1980s at Oakwood College in Alabama.

Since then, the a capella sextet has performed with Ray Charles, Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald and Branford Marsalis, among others.

The group's members -- Alvin Chea, Cedric Dent, Joel Kibble, Mark Kibble, Claude McKnight and David Thomas -- say that prayer and the Lord have kept them together. Their newest CD is called Feels Good.

They talk about their inspirations and their long and successful career, and perform songs during an in-studio interview in Nashville, Tenn.

