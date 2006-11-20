Beautiful Baking for the Holidays, Simplified

Author Dorie Greenspan calls herself the "baking evangelist."

"I want everybody to bake," she says.

Greenspan's new cookbook is called Baking: From My Home to Yours. The book's gorgeous photographs alone would be delightful served on a doily. But the really good news is that Greenspan's luscious recipes aren't overly intimidating.

From toasted-almond scones to Devil's Food White-Out Cake, everything is explained with detail and humor.

That's because Greenspan, who has baked with Julia Child and writes for Bon Appetit magazine, still has sympathy for the novice.

She shares surprising, yet easy Thanksgiving recipes: sweet-potato biscuits, all-in-one holiday bundt cake and pumpkin marshmallows.

