Marisa Monte's 'Non-Identical Twin' Albums

Growing up in Brazil, singer Marisa Monte's first love was opera. But eventually, the soft swaying sound of the samba lured her back to the musical roots of her homeland. Monte went on to become an internationally known singer, composer and producer.

This year, Monte released two new albums: Infinito Particular is a contemporary pop album, while Universo ao Meu Redor collects old and new samba songs. The albums were nominated for three Latin Grammys, and the latter won in the category of best samba album at the award ceremony last Thursday.

On Infinito Particular, Monte returned to previously unrecorded songs she had written over the past 15 years. She came across the abandoned songs while doing research for Universo ao meu redor, her first album to focus solely on samba.

The dual-album release is a return in force for Monte, who had taken time off from her career to raise her son after her 2003 album Tribalistas. Now Monte is on the road for a short tour promoting the U.S. release of her "twins," appearing at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts Theater this weekend.

