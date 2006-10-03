Sean Lennon Explores Love's 'Friendly Fire'

The latest release from singer and songwriter Sean Lennon tells a very personal story of love, friendship and betrayal.

Friendly Fire, the second album from the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, is accompanied by a DVD of short films, one for each song.

The largely autobiographical project is dedicated to Lennon's lifelong friend, Max LeRoy, who died last year in a motorcycle accident.

Lennon explains how he, LeRoy and Lennon's then-girlfriend, Bijou Phillips, were involved in a love triangle. LeRoy died before the two men were able to reconcile. Lennon says that Friendly Fire explores the profound effect LeRoy's death has had on him.

Despite growing up in the spotlight, Lennon says it's very natural for him to express such personal feelings in his art and music.

What strikes him as unnatural, Lennon says, is when people think of him as a "cardboard figure" onto which they project their ideas of what John Lennon's son should be like.

