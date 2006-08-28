Dylan's 'Modern Times' Are A-Changing

Bob Dylan is 65, an age at which many people expect to slow down. The revered songwriter is doing the opposite. In the last two years, he's launched his own weekly satellite radio program, the Theme Time Radio Hour.

Dylan is said to be writing the second volume of Chronicles, his memoir.

And as he's done for much of the last decade, he continues to tour at a pace that puts younger artists to shame. He's also had time to record: This week brings a CD called Modern Times, the first new songs Dylan has released in five years.

