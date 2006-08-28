© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dylan's 'Modern Times' Are A-Changing

By Tom Moon
Published August 28, 2006 at 4:00 PM EDT

Bob Dylan is 65, an age at which many people expect to slow down. The revered songwriter is doing the opposite. In the last two years, he's launched his own weekly satellite radio program, the Theme Time Radio Hour.

Dylan is said to be writing the second volume of Chronicles, his memoir.

And as he's done for much of the last decade, he continues to tour at a pace that puts younger artists to shame. He's also had time to record: This week brings a CD called Modern Times, the first new songs Dylan has released in five years.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tom Moon
Tom Moon has been writing about pop, rock, jazz, blues, hip-hop and the music of the world since 1983.
See stories by Tom Moon