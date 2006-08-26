Ray LaMontagne, Back with 'Sun Turns Black'

Ray LaMontagne's musical career came without much training and certainly without much promotion. He once lived in a cabin in Maine that he built for himself. (He's since upgraded to a cabin that was built for him.)

But his 2004 CD Trouble -- fueled by the title song -- caught fire through word of mouth, turning into an official underground hit.

In a recent visit to NPR's Washington studios, LaMontagne performed songs from his latest CD -- Till the Sun Turns Black. He's building a bit on his previous description of his musical foundation:

"I got primary colors. Red, yellow, blue. That's it."

And now we can add Black.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.