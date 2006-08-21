Smokey Robinson's 'Timeless Love'

On his new album, Timeless Love, rhythm and blues legend Smokey Robinson sings hits from the American songbook, including "I Can't Give You Anything But Love (Baby)," "Night and Day" and "More Than You Know."

Robinson William "Smokey" Robinson recorded dozens of top 40 hits for the Motown label as a solo artist and with The Miracles. The Miracles' 1960 song "Shop Around" was Motown's first No. 1 hit on the R&B singles chart. Other hits include "I Second That Emotion," and "The Tears of a Clown."

