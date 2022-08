Golden Smog is a side-project for veterans of rock bands such as Wilco, the Jayhawks, Soul Asylum, and lesser-known groups.

Golden Smog has put out three albums since 1992. The group's new collection, Another Fine Day, got our rock critic thinking about the pleasures and perils of musicians who moonlight from their day jobs.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.