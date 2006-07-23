Alejandro Escovedo: Healing Through Music

Three years after he collapsed on stage during a performance, Alejandro Escovedo is back with a new album.

The 55-year-old musician spent years in difficult treatment for Hepatitis C.

His latest album, The Boxing Mirror, may not be easily classified, but it's pure Escovedo.

From noisy rock 'n' roll to accordions and acoustic guitars, the album is as varied as Escovedo's storied career. His music is part punk rock, part Tex-Mex. Sometimes, with cellos and violins, it sounds like chamber music.

The son of parents who crossed the border from Mexico into Texas, Escovedo shares his views on immigration, illness and healing.

