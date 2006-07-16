Jazz from the Horn of Africa: 'Ethiopiques'

The exotic strains of Ethiopian jazz are not widely heard by American ears. But if you saw the Jim Jarmusch film Broken Flowers — and if you recall Bill Murray's road music — then you've heard the work of Mulatu Astatqe.

Astatqe's music can be found on Vol. 4 of an ambitious CD series on the French label Buda Musique. The series is called Ethiopiques. Series curator Francis Falceto talks to Sheilah Kast from the studios of Radio France in Paris.

