Ben Goldberg's Homage to Steve Lacy

Fresh Air | By Kevin Whitehead
Published July 5, 2006 at 11:00 AM EDT

Clarinetist Ben Goldberg is a key figure in the Bay Area improvisational scene, where he became known in the early 1990s as a member of the New Klezmer Trio.

A few years before that, he'd become friends and studied informally with clarinetist-turned-soprano-saxophonist Steve Lacy. Goldberg's new album, The Door, The Hat, The Chair, The Fact, is a memorial to Lacy, who died two years ago. It shows how well Goldberg understands his subject.

Kevin Whitehead
Kevin Whitehead is the jazz critic for NPR's Fresh Air with Terry Gross. Currently he reviews for The Audio Beat and Point of Departure.
