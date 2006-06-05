Novelist Michele Serros on Writing 'Chica' Lit

Tales of teenage woe abound in American suburban culture.

But author Michele Serros hones in on life among L.A.'s affluent Mexican-American teen culture in a novel for young adults, Honey Blond Chica. Protagonist Evie Gomez lives in a gated community, thanks to an industrious businessman father and socially conscious mother. She and her best friend Raquel focus on surfing and hanging out, joined by their crew of Flojos -- named for the expensive flip-flops they favor.

Evie's loyalties are tested when old friend Dee Dee returns from Mexico. She is torn between the glitz of Dee Dee's designer clothes and Raquel's more down-to-earth attributes.

Serros tells Debbie Elliott what made her write the book.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.