Looking Back on Caldwell's Operatic Career

American opera visionary Sarah Caldwell founded the Opera Company of Boston in 1958. The company's principal prima donna was Beverly Sills, and Placido Domingo was an unknown young tenor when he first sang with the company. Caldwell died on March 23 at the age of 82.

The VAI label has released Caldwell's productions of Rossini's Semiramide, Bellini's The Capulets and the Montagues, Beethoven's Fidelio, and Berlioz's Benvenuto Cellini.

