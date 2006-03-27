© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'You Don't Know Me' Celebrates Cindy Walker

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published March 27, 2006 at 11:26 AM EST

Willie Nelson's new album is a collection of songs written by Country Music Hall-of-Famer Cindy Walker. She died last Thursday at the age of 87. Walker had her first hit when Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys recorded her song "Dusty Skies." She wrote it when she was 12.

Over the years, singers as various as Bing Crosby, Roy Orbison, and Webb Pierce sang Cindy Walker hits. Rock critic Ken Tucker says You Don't Know Me: The Songs of Cindy Walker is a testament to Walker's unique range, concision and wit.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
See stories by Ken Tucker