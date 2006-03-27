'You Don't Know Me' Celebrates Cindy Walker

Willie Nelson's new album is a collection of songs written by Country Music Hall-of-Famer Cindy Walker. She died last Thursday at the age of 87. Walker had her first hit when Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys recorded her song "Dusty Skies." She wrote it when she was 12.

Over the years, singers as various as Bing Crosby, Roy Orbison, and Webb Pierce sang Cindy Walker hits. Rock critic Ken Tucker says You Don't Know Me: The Songs of Cindy Walker is a testament to Walker's unique range, concision and wit.

