'First Impressions of Earth' from the Strokes

Fresh Air | By Ken Tucker
Published February 6, 2006 at 2:32 PM EST

First Impressions of Earth is The Strokes' third album. When the band released its debut in 2001, they were hailed as the group that would re-establish New York City as the center of post-punk rock: fast, loud, and flashy.

But after selling over 2 million copies of that debut, their follow-up, 2003's Room on Fire, sold only half as much. Rock critic Ken Tucker says the Strokes' new album offers some self-criticism and some frantic career adjustment in the midst of the music. The Strokes begin a 17-city tour on March 3.

Ken Tucker
Ken Tucker reviews rock, country, hip-hop and pop music for Fresh Air. He is a cultural critic who has been the editor-at-large at Entertainment Weekly, and a film critic for New York Magazine. His work has won two National Magazine Awards and two ASCAP-Deems Taylor Awards. He has written book reviews for The New York Times Book Review and other publications.
