'First Impressions of Earth' from the Strokes
First Impressions of Earth is The Strokes' third album. When the band released its debut in 2001, they were hailed as the group that would re-establish New York City as the center of post-punk rock: fast, loud, and flashy.
But after selling over 2 million copies of that debut, their follow-up, 2003's Room on Fire, sold only half as much. Rock critic Ken Tucker says the Strokes' new album offers some self-criticism and some frantic career adjustment in the midst of the music. The Strokes begin a 17-city tour on March 3.
Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.