Dusty Springfield, on DVD and in Print

Fresh Air | By Terry Gross
Published January 27, 2006 at 1:08 PM EST
Dusty Springfield in concert at the Albert Hall.
With writer Penny Valentine, Vicki Wickham is the author of Dancing with Demons: The Authorized Biography of Dusty Springfield. Wickham was Springfield's close friend and manager for over a decade of the enigmatic British singer's career.

A new DVD has just been released of a famed 1979 performance: Dusty Springfield, Live at the Royal Albert Hall (Eaglerock Entertainment).

This interview originally aired on Jan. 2, 2002.

