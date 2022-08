If you're looking for the perfect song for any occasion, then Nic Harcourt is probably your man. The host of the popular Morning Becomes Eclectic on Los Angeles member station KCRW has recently written a book, Music Lust: Recommended Listening For Every Mood, Moment and Reason.

Harcourt tells Linda Wertheimer about Music Lust and outlines some of the best music you've probably missed this past year.

