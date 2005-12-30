Country Music's Billy Joe Shaver: A 'Honky Tonk Hero'

Listen Listen • 0:00

Billy Joe Shaver's life has followed a rough road. He became famous in the 1970s as the songwriter for country music "outlaws" like Waylon Jennings. Many of his recent songs are heartbreaking, reflecting the loss of his mother, wife and son within a single year. He has just written a memoir, Honky Tonk Hero, and there's a new DVD documentary about his life called The Portrait of Billy Joe.

A Tribute to Billy Joe Shaver -- an album with live performances by Joe Ely, Dale Watson and Jimmie Dale Gilmore -- was released recently. And his own recent releases include Freedom's Child, Electric Shaver and Victory. Shaver discusses his life and career -- and performs some of his songs.

This interview originally aired on July 13, 2005.

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.