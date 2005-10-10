Pablo Casals Festival Recordings

Classical music critic Lloyd Schwartz reviews recordings from the Pablo Casals Festival at Prades (on the Pearl and Music & Arts labels).

Among the selections featuring the famed cellist: the Bach Festival in Prades of 1950, Vols. 1, 2, and 3; and the that held in Perpignan in 1951, Vols. 1, 2, 3, 4. They are on the Pearl label distributed by Koch.

Chamber music from the festivals at Prades are also available as a 13-disc set on the Music and Arts label.

