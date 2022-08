A Los Angeles-based musical ensemble called the Dakah Hip Hop Orchestra is breaking new musical ground. The group presents hip-hop in symphonic form, with a wide variety of musicians from various segments of the Southern California music scene. Last summer, more than 60 musicians toured from L.A. to San Francisco doing live shows. Fawnee Evnochides reports.

