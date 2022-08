Cellist Anja Lechner and pianist Vassilis Tsabropoulos perform music by Greek Armenian composer G.I. Gurdjieff on a new CD, Chants, Hymns and Dances. The CD also features music composed by Tsabropoulos and interpretations inspired by Byzantine hymns. Hear NPR's Robert Siegel's conversation with Lechner and Tsabropoulos.

