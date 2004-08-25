Tom Jones, Making Unusual Pop For 40 Years

Musical icon Tom Jones first gained fame with the 1960s hits "It's Not Unusual," "Delilah," and "What's New Pussycat." In the last 40 years of his career, he has released more than 30 hit singles and several gold and multi-platinum records. In his heyday he was famous for his live performances and for the frenzy he caused amongst his female fans -- many of whom threw their underwear on stage and rushed the stage. Jones' name today has come to connote hipness and romance. In an interview with Terry Gross, Tom Jones discusses his career and latest album Reloaded.

This interview originally aired on Dec. 11, 2003.

