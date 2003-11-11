Lyle Lovett: 'My Baby Don't Tolerate'

Lyle Lovett is back. The singer/songwriter has just released his first CD of all-original material in seven years. As his fans have come to expect, the record is a blend of country, bluegrass, gospel and blues. And there's one other thing that hasn't changed: Lovett still sings about his home state of Texas. NPR's Michele Norris, host of All Things Considered, talks with Lovett about his new CD, My Baby Don't Tolerate.

