Musician Gary Louris and 'Rainy Day Music'

Lead singer for the band the Jayhawks, Gary Louris. The Minneapolis band has seven albums to its credit — the latest is Rainy Day Music. The band is considered pioneers of the alternative-country movement, but have incorporated everything from pop to folk to rock and country. One reviewer in Rolling Stone writes of their new album, (it's) "all lilting vocals and gentle accoustic fireworks: The slow waltzing guitars and sweet, wrenching vocals of the mortality-obsessed 'Will I See You in Heaven' might seem melodramatic on any other record, but not here, because time rolling slowly away from us is the Jayhawks' main subject matter."

