The Light in the Piazza is a new musical premiering at Seattle's Intiman Theater. This is not just any musical — the music was written by Adam Guettal, who gained national recognition a few years ago for the musical Floyd Collins. Guettal is also the grandson of legendary composer Richard Rogers. The book was written by Craig Lucas, who wrote the play Prelude to a Kiss and the screenplay for Longtime Companion. Marcie Sillman of member station KUOW reports.

Copyright 2003 NPR