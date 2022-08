Host Liane Hansen speaks with saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, son of musician Alice Coltrane and the sax legend John Coltrane. Though John Coltrane died before Ravi was two years old, ultimately Ravi followed in his father's footsteps and has become a respected bandleader. Ravi Coltrane's new cd, Mad 6, is on Eighty-Eights/Columbia Records, and his website is http://www.ravicoltrane.com.

